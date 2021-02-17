IIT Bombay GATE 2021 Result Date and Time: Know When to Check Scores at gate.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), the exam-conducting body of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021, has announced the date and time for releasing the scores and percentile of the candidates who sat for the exam. The Gate 2021 Result is scheduled to be out on March 22 on the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in. Before declaring the result, IIT-B will release GATE 2021 Answer Key, Question Paper and OMR sheets of the candidates.

The GATE 2021 Exam took place this year on February 6, 7, 13 and 14, and concluded on Sunday. For the year 2021, the GATE exam observed an overall 78 per cent attendance. Apart from the four days, the IIT-B also provided an extra window of two days on February 5 and 12 to the students for ensuring safety measures due to Covid-19 pandemic. The students were allowed to visit examination center and check the protective measures.

The GATE 2021 exam was conducted in around 616 exam centres across 200 cities all over the country. The IIT-B also released a notice in which they mentioned that over 9 lakh admit cards were issued this year for GATE exam.

Once the results are announced, candidates can check it directly using the direct link here.

Every year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct the GATE examination. These IITs are located in Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee. GATE Exam is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and the candidates who pass the examination have their scores’ validity for three years from the year of passing the exam.

This year, two new subjects were added to GATE 2021 Exam: ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology.