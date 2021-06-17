IIT Bombay Hosts Conference of BRICS Network Universities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay hosted a three-day virtual conference of BRICS Network Universities on electric mobility. The conference is part of the engagements that India is hosting under the education stream during its 13th BRICS Summit this year.

BRICS Network University is a union of higher education institutions of the five BRICS member countries. It was formed with the objective of enhancing educational cooperation, especially in the field of research and innovation. IIT-Bombay is the lead institution of India for the BRICS Network University.

As many as 18 experts from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will talk about various aspects of electric mobility such as traffic management, hydrogen technology, hybrid vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and linkage between e-mobility and livelihoods over the next three days.

The upcoming engagements scheduled under the BRICS Education stream includes a meeting of the Governing Board of the BRICS NU on June 29, a meeting of BRICS Senior Officers dealing with Education on the July 2, and a meeting of BRICS Education Ministers on July 6, Amit Khare, Secretary Higher Education, Government of India informed.

While addressing the event, Nitin Gadkari, India’s Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro Small & Medium Enterprises said that the transport sector in India is transforming rapidly with the growing use of biofuels in all kinds of vehicles ranging from trucks to e-rickshaws, bicycles, e-carts, and e-food stalls. This transformation is not only good for the sustainability and health of the environment but is also opening up new livelihoods in the country.

More than 100 students, researchers, and faculty from the BRICS Network Universities of the five-member countries are expected to participate in the conference.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here