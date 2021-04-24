IIT Bombay Invites Applications For FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2021, Here's How You Can Register

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications from interested students for the Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE) Summer Fellowship 2021, which will take place online this year due to Covid-19. The FOSSEE Summer Fellowship is a scheme by FOSSEE project, part of the National Mission on Education, which is carried out at IIT Bombay located in Powai. The internship program was started in 2018 and takes place every year for six to eight weeks during the summer.

Students from any college, pursuing any degree, and at any stage of their graduation or post-graduation studies can apply for the fellowship programme. Applicants will have to learn a Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FLOSS), complete a useful project and some screening tasks to get selected. The screening tasks will include programming, scientific computing, conducting awareness workshops and collecting data.

The registrations and submission for the fellowship programme started on April 17and the last date to apply is May 5. Interested candidates can fill the form using the link below:

FOSSEE Fellowship 2021 Registration Form

The applicants can submit their tasks by May 15, 5.45pm. FOSSEE will announce the results of the program in the last week of May and the Fellowship programme will begin tentatively from June 1.

According to FOSSEE’s official page, interested applicants will have to select one topic from any of the five topics given below and submit their screening task for it.

1. Chemical process simulation: Create process flow charts using either OpenModelica and DWSIM or using OpenModelica and Custom Modeling using DWSIM.

2. eSim on Cloud: Design and develop a web-based electronic circuit design and simulator which will be hosted on the cloud.

3. Arduino on Cloud: Design and develop a web-based Arduino circuit design and simulator with various sensors and components.

4. FOCAL: Create educational content, graphics, animations, etc., using Inkscape, GIMP, Blender, Scribus and Synfig Studio.

5. eSim: Simulate circuits using the NGHDL.

The experts in the field will review the completed tasks after which they will offer the selected participants to join the FOSSEE Summer Fellowship-2021.

