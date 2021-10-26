IIT Bombay Launches Online Course in Digital Transformation, Electric Vehicles, Anyone can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched two new certificate programs — Digital Transformation and Power Electronics and Motors for Electric Vehicles (EVs). The courses will be imparted online in partnership with Coursera — one of the largest online learning platforms in the world.

Four-month-long Digital Transformation Certification, with live lectures, is designed for non-IT managers leading digital transformation initiatives. The course teaches how to identify opportunities to transform the organization through strategic implementation of new technologies and builds analytical skills to understand how to implement and execute the right solutions, said Coursera. The programme will be taught by Prof. Rajendra Sonar of the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management at IIT Bombay. Senior industry leader Suhrid Brahma will be the Visiting Faculty for the program.

Power Electronics and Motors for Electric Vehicles (EVs), a 4.5-month certificate programme which aims at helping learners build essential skills for advancing careers in the field of electric vehicles (EVs). Learners will gain insight into the design and development of new solutions optimized for India’s transportation future. The program covers courses in Motor Design, Power Converter Design and Motor drives. This program will be taught by Dr. BG Fernandes, Dr. Kishore Chatterjee and Dr. Sandeep Anand, all from the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

“As per IEA’s Global EV Outlook report, EV sales share across all modes in India will grow to 30% by 2030 in the Stated Policies Scenario, corroborating governments’ vision to make India the world’s largest EV manufacturing and supplying hub. The certificate program on Coursera will impart the necessary skills to learners willing to build a career in this in-demand field”, said Prof. Siddhartha Ghosh, Professor-in-Charge, Continuing Education Programme, IIT Bombay. “The Digital Transformation program will help build all-round leaders who can respond to the rapidly changing global business outlook,” he added.

