IIT-Bombay Most Employable in India, None of Indian Colleges in Top 100: QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the most employable institute in the country, according to the QS Employability Ranking 2022. A total of 12 Indian higher education institutes have made it to global 500 employable colleges. Of the 12, as many as five are IITs. Even as India projects itself as an affordable study destination under the ‘Study in India’ programme, none of the colleges could make it to the list of top 100 colleges.
As per the Times Higher Education (THE) employability ranking 2020 India had increased in employability quotient which means, the graduates produced by Indian varsities have skills to be hired. India was ranked as the 15th most employable country, however, in the QS ranking released today, none of the Indian varsities could make it to the top 100.
QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022: Most Employable in India
Rank 101-100: IIT-Bombay
Rank 131-140: IIT-Delhi
Rank 151-160: IIT-Madras
Rank 201-250: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 201-250: University of Delhi
Rank 251-300: BITS Pilani
Rank 251-300: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 301-500: OP Jindal University
IIT-Roorkee and the University of Calcutta got 501+ slots. Globally, MIT retained its top position
QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022: Most Employable in the World
Rank 1: MIT
Rank 2: Stanford University
Rank 3: University of California
Rank 4: The University of Sydney
Rank 5: Harvard University
Rank 6: TSinghua University
Rank 7: University of Oxford
Rank 8: University of Melbourne
Rank 9: Cornell University
Rank 10: University of Hong Kong
Institutes are ranked against five parameters including employer reputation, alumni outcome, partnership with employers per faculty, employer or student connections, and graduate employment rate.
