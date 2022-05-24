IIT Bombay Offers One-year Master in Development Practice Program, JEE, GATE Not Needed

IIT Bombay has introduced a one-year Master in Development Practice (MDP) programme, the registration process of which commenced in the second week of May. Those who are interested and eligible to apply can do so on the official website – www.iitb.ac.in. The last date to apply is June 19.

The Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA) at IIT Bombay will begin this academic course in the last week of July. It is being introduced in response to development stakeholders’ demand for an academic program for professionals engaged in the development sector. According to the tech institute, CTARA has a long history of training development professionals and practitioners.

The MDP program will be conducted mostly online mode, with some in-person sessions held on campus for a few weeks. The lectures are said to be held in the evenings and on weekends during two semesters of approximately 14 weeks each. There will also be a 6-week summer term for a field-based project.

Qualifications needed for the course:

Professionals with a four-year degree in engineering, technology, planning, or architecture, or a 5-year master’s degree in physical sciences, and at least 24 months of cumulative field-based job experience in the development sector are eligible for the new curriculum. If you are employed, you will need an experience certificate and a letter of recommendation from your employer.

Selection procedure

The selection and admission process involves the submission of a formal application with required documents and certificates. The selection will be based on the candidate’s application form, Statement of Purpose (SoP), written assignments, and interviews. The selection test/interviews will take place on July 1 and 2.

The complete program fee is Rs. 3,00,000, payable in two installments at the start of each of the two semesters. Moreover, it is to be noted that IIT Bombay will not provide financial assistance or dorm accommodation to students enrolled in this programme.

