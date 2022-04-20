IIT Bombay Professor Gives a Glimpse of Life at IITs, Calls it 'Blood Sucking'

It is a matter of pride for a student to get admitted to a top institute such as IIT Bombay. But what about life once you get in? Studying in such institutions requires a significant amount of effort. An assistant professor at IIT Bombay, Abhijit Majumder, recently shared a glimpse of students working hard on a Sunday night.

In Majumder’s tweet, we can see one student working on a laptop while a second person has made himself at home on a floor mattress in the lab, probably exhausted by the work.

“A bechare PhD student working under a khoon-chooshing (blood sucking) guide not getting chance to go to the room even in the Sunday night and hence sleeping in the lab on the mattress of his senior. Mumbai summer and lab AC are just the excuses,” read the post.

A bechare PhD stdnt @RohitjoshiB working under a khoon-chooshing guide @abhijit_MLab not getting chance to go to room even in the Sunday night n hence sleeping in the lab on the mattress of his senior @Pankaj_27March . Mumbai Summer and Lab AC are just the excuses. PC @Shitalsy pic.twitter.com/ilEQH0LxiS — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijit_MLab) April 17, 2022

Once the post started getting traction, people began to narrate their own stories about working hard in their studying days. A user describing her own experience commented, “The perks of working with a cool PI (principal investigator). I remember a few of our lab mates doing the same to get respite from Delhi heat.”

The perks of working with a cool PI.. i remember a few of our labmates doing the same to get respite from Delhi heat.. — Shilpy Sharma (@ShilpySharma14) April 17, 2022

Another user recalled working till late in the night without much sleep.

Been there, done that never slept in the lab but worked from 5 am to 12 midnight, oh the shade of a cool PI Dr. VIRENDER Sheorain who didn’t like being called Sir, this was 1995 by the way at Hindustan Lever Research Centre, Mumbai attitude of gratitude — Dr. Anupma Harshal W (@dranuharshal) April 18, 2022

This person thought that the IIT Bombay post highlighted the need for a student lounge with air conditioning.

Speaks IMHO of the need for a student lounge. With a/c. — Athale Lab: CyCelS 💉💉💉 (@AthaleLab) April 18, 2022

The AC and cool air were a common connection among many users.

Likewise, sometimes i overstay in lab just for AC😂 #SorryNotSorry — Pallavi C R (@PallaviCR) April 18, 2022

One of the users recounted his PhD experience and wrote about how spending time in the lab helped him escape from summer power bills. “I really enjoyed this during my PhD time, escape from summer power bills. We had a sleeping chair, bag and dining table with TV and sofa. My senior lives there and saved a lot on rent,” he wrote.

I really enjoyed this during my PhD time, escape from summer power bills,we had a sleeping chair, bag and dining table with TV and sofa. My senior lives there, saved a lot on rent. Good days, often enjoys night time earth quakes in Taiwan. — Nano-Materials Research Laboratory (@NanoYen) April 17, 2022

In response to this Majumder said, “Wowwww. That’s a luxury.”

Wowwww. That’s a luxury. 😍 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijit_MLab) April 17, 2022

Along with a lighthearted approach, the Twitter post emphasizes the importance of hard work and determination in order to achieve success

