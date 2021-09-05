IIT Bombay Student Wins Top Honour at Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave

Chandigarh University hosted the virtual Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave (AKIIC) 2021. The two-month-long conclave culminated on September 4 with the announcement of all the winners for this year. Sai Prasad, an IIT Bombay student, won the first prize for her invention of a skin spray gun that used the patient’s own skin to heal the wounds.

The second prize was shared by Rutvik Mehenge, Trinity College of Engineering, and Raman and Lakshman from Tamil Nadu’s Sethu Institute of Technology. Mann Goel, IIT Kanpur, Ayushi Sharma from UPES, Dehradun, and Jai Chandra from Chandigarh University shared the third position in the competition.

Indonesia’s Jams O Rychard won the first prize in the international category, while the second and third positions were secured by Krishna from Brazil and Marcos.

Participants who make “a mark of recognition on contribution towards research and innovation," are given Best Innovative Ideas Awards at the conclave, as per the official website.

The conclave was attended by various dignitaries which included Vikas Sood, Director, Startup Hub, and Incubator, US Embassy and Dr Mohit Gambhir, MoE and Innovation cell, Government of India. In addition, Dr Lourdes C Generalao, President, University of Southeastern Phillippines, Dr RS Bawa, Vice-chancellor, Chandigarh University, and Joy King, Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer, US Embassy, New Delhi, were also among the attendees.

“Indian start-ups are the torch-bearers of the country’s entrepreneurial spirit. India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world with over 40,000 registered start-ups,” Sood said, reported The Indian Express.

Dr Gambhir, in his inaugural speech, said, “Solutions provided by the participants is the need of the hour. The innovation cell of the government, and agencies like DBT and DST, are working towards making India a breeding ground for the next-generation entrepreneurs.”

AKIIC is an event that hosts innovators and inventors from all streams of education, be it Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, or Humanities. The event results from the partnership of Chandigarh University, along with 12 other foreign varsities. This year, the event was organized from June 22-September 4, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here