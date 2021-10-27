IIT Bombay to Recruit for Various Faculty Posts, Salary Rs 1,01,500

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications from qualified Indian nationals for various faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor Grade I & II. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in vacancy faculty positions at Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE), Center for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (CMInDS), Koita Centre for Digital Health (KCDH) and Interdisciplinary Programme in Climate Studies.

The application process has already started online. The institute in its official statement said, “This is a rolling advertisement. Candidates are encouraged to apply at the earliest. Applications will be processed periodically.”

IIT Bombay recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a PhD with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades etc.) at the preceding degree, and have a good academic record throughout. Research during/after PhD leading to publications in reputed journals and other reputed venues, satisfying academic-unit specific eligibility criteria is also mandatory. Apart from this, a minimum of three years post PhD teaching/research/professional experience is also required.

Age limit: The candidates must not exceed 35 years of age.

IIT Bombay recruitment 2021: Application process

The candidates must note that they must have full details of educational qualifications including a year of obtaining PhD, date of defence, and a detailed CV providing a list of publications (with reprints of the best papers), teaching/ research/industrial experience, date of birth along with the names and contact details of three referees. Here’s the online application process:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of IIT Bombay

Step 2: Go to the respective application link and first register yourself

Step 3: Save the registered login credential and then fill the form, by logging in to the portal

Step 4: Submit and download a copy of the same for further reference

Candidates are required to fill separate applications if they are applying for a faculty position in more than one academic unit. Selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 1,01,500 per month.

