IIT Bombay: UCEED, CEED 2021 Mock Tests Released; How to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the mock tests of (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) UCEED and (Common Entrance Examination for Design) CEED. The mock tests have been released on its official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the UCEED 2021 exam will be conducted on January 17, 2021. For the same, IIT Bombay had issued the UCEED 2021 admit cards on January 1.

UCEED 2021 Mock Test: How to download

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website uceed.iitb.ac.inStep 2: Now, right-click on the link that reads ‘sample/practice paper released’Step 3: Key in the basic credentialsStep 4: Mock tests will open in a new window

It is to be noted that the UCEED 2021 mock test can only be accessed on a computer browser and as it may not function on mobile phones or tablet.

UCEED 2021 Mock Test Pattern

Students will be required to answer the question in a mock test within 50 minutes. The tests are divided into three sections - NAT, MSQ, and MCQ. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer while 0.19 marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

A timer displayed at the top of the computer screen. This will give an idea to the candidates about the time left. The test window will automatically shut down as soon as the time is over.

The UCEED 2021 mock tests are based on the paper pattern set by IIT Bombay to prepare students in advance for the actual examination.

IIT Bombay organises UCEED and CEED exams every year to offer admissions in designing programmes at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level. On the basis of the marks scored in the UCEED and CEED 2021 examination, candidates will be eligible to apply in various IITs and participating institutions.