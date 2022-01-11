IIT Bombay's Rangan Banerjee Appointed as IIT Delhi Director

Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the new director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The incumbent Director Professor Ramgopal Rao took to social media to wish his successor. He wrote, “I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee."

Professor Banerjee is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. He has received a BTech degree in mechanical engineering from the IIT-B as well as a PhD in the same stream from the college. He had first joined IIT Bombay as a visiting assistant professor in October 1993. Before joining academics, he was had worked as a research associate at the Centre for Applied Systems Analysis in Development, Pune and Tata Energy Research Institute, Delhi.

Prof Rangan Banerjee is currently the Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay - a Department that he helped start in 2007.

He has a research interest in energy management, power systems etc and has been associated with the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay.

He has co- authored a book on Planning for Demand Side Management in the Power sector, a book on Energy Cost in the Chemical Industry and a book on Engineering Education in India.

He was a member of the TIFAC Technology Vision 2035 - Apex Committee and Chairman of the Energy Technology Theme. He was a Convening Lead Analyst for Industrial End-Use Efficiency and a member of the executive committee for the Global Energy Assessment (2008-2011) coordinated by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. He was a Member of International committee to review UK’s Energy Research Programme in 2010 (RCUK Review of Energy). He was a member of the Working Group on New and Renewable Energy for the 11th and 12th Five Year Plans and a member of the Planning Commission’s Integrated Energy Policy. He has been involved in advising the city, state regulatory commission and energy agency, Planning commission, Niti Aayog, MNRE on energy issues and worked with several Indian and International industries.

