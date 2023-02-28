IIT Delhi Alum Alok Aggarwal Endows Rama Kanta Chair in Environmental, Social, and Governance Area

The IIT Delhi Alumnus Alok Aggarwal has endowed the Rama Kanta Chair in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) area. Alok Aggarwal who is an alumnus of Class 1986 in Civil Engineering endowed the “Rama Kanta Chair" in the (ESG) area by dedictating this chair to his loving mother, Rama Kant.

The Rama Kanta chair will enhance the institute’s forte towards promoting excellence and leadership in teaching, research, and development in the area of ESG and sustainable development. The chair also aims to facilitate wider and deeper interaction between the industry and faculty, students of IIT Delhi.

Aggarwal had a keen desire to contribute the chair to the Civil Engineering department at IIT Delhi, as the institute has been instrumental in shaping his core values and has a very special place for him in his heart. His wife and children are passionate supporters of this opportunity to give back to the institution.

Alok Aggarwal said, “IIT Delhi has played an integral role in shaping the person that I am today, and I will be forever grateful for the guidance, education, and experience I received here. It is an honour to support IIT Delhi, and it is my privilege to be associated with the establishment of the chair”.

Aggarwal is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Brookfield Properties in India. He has also strengthened the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in India. He pursued an MBA from ISB Hyderabad and his B.Tech. degree from IIT Delhi.

Read all the Latest Education News here