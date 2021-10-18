IIT Delhi Alumnus Donates $1 million to Institute to Support Research in Computer Science

Dr Mohit Aron, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi class of 1995 (BTech, CSE) has gifted USD 1 million to the computer science and engineering department at the institute. The fund will be used to support the faculty’s research activities and ensure that the undergraduate, master’s, and PhD students of the department can attend conferences, workshops, and competitive events in India and abroad.

Dr Aron is an entrepreneur and businessman with more than 15 years of experience in building scalable, high-performance distribution systems. He co-founded Nutanix in 2009 and founded Cohesity Inc in 2013. Both companies went on to become unicorns.

In 2018, he received the “Outstanding Engineering Alumni Award” from Rice University where he completed his PhD in 2000. He also received the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Delhi in 2019.

Speaking of the reasons behind his contribution, Dr Aron said, “My education from the Department of Computer Science at IIT Delhi has been a foundational pillar of my career, and I am what I am today in large part due to that. This gift is my way of giving something back to the department that has given me so much.”

Welcoming the gift, Prof Prem Kalra, Head, CSE, IIT Delhi said, “The department has added many new members to the faculty in the last 2 years. This together with Mohit’s generous gift will propel us further towards our goal of being amongst the top 50 CS departments worldwide by 2025 and within the top 30 by 2030”.

IIT Delhi has also recently launched the School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) to conduct research and training in computer science, artificial intelligence, and data science.

The institute had earlier set up Shri G.K. Chandiramani Chair for Cyber Security to promote teaching, research, and development in the field of cyber security. Endowed by IIT Delhi alumnus Suresh M Shivdasani, class of 1975 (BTech, electrical engineering) in honour of his uncle, it will be used to conduct the research work in cyber systems and information assurance.

