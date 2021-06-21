IIT Delhi Alumnus Endows Professors Narendra and Chandra Singhi Chair

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established the “Professors Narendra and Chandra Singhi Chair" endowed by its alumnus Abheek Singhi in honour of his academician parents. The purpose of setting the chair is to promote excellence in teaching and research to solve complex problems like climate, health, education that require a multi-functional approach, said Abheek Singhi, who did his BTech in Chemical Engineering, 1995 batch.

Prof Narendra Kumar Singhi had a long and distinguished career focusing on Sociological Theory, Sociology of Development, Education, Health and Gender. He was a Fulbright Scholar, a Visiting Fellow at Cambridge University, Maison De Sciences, Paris, the Indian Institute of Advances Studies, Shimla and a Visiting Professor at University of London and University of West Indies.

He was also the Head of Department of Sociology at University of Rajasthan and a Senior Fellow at Institute of Development Studies. He authored more than 10 books and numerous papers in international and Indian journals.

Prof Chandralata Singhi taught Chemistry for nearly 35 years focusing on organic chemistry at Maharani College and Kanoria College, Jaipur. She did her PhD on Chemical studies on Indian medicinal plants and published several papers on the topic.

Abheek Singhi is a Senior Partner and Managing Director with The Boston Consulting Group and has led BCG’s Consumer and Retail practice in Asia-Pacific and is part of the Global Practice Leadership Team. He was nominated as a BCG Fellow in 2016 to explore innovation emerging from digital technologies in Asia. He has also coauthored books titled The $10 Trillion Prize (published by Harvard Business Review Press) and Shaping India’s Future.

“The solutions to all the complex problems that the world faces today are going to come not from only Science / Engineering or only Liberal Arts / Humanities – the solution lies at the intersection of the two. I experienced the complementarity of the Arts and Sciences observing my parents – who were Professors of

Sociology and Chemistry respectively," says Abheek Singhi.

