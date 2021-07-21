IIT Delhi Alumnus Establishes Chair to Promote Research in Smart Textiles

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus Manish Singhal has endowed the ‘Manish Singhal Chair’ to promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research in the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering with an emphasis on smart textiles.

It will facilitate wider and deeper interactions between the industry, faculty and students and promote ‘Smart Textiles’ in the country, Prof RS Rengasamy, Head of the Department, Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi said.

An ex-student of BTech in Chemical Engineering, 1994 batch, Singhal is now the Managing Director of KG Petrochem Ltd, a Jaipur based company having interests in textiles, garments, artificial leathers, and polymers.

Smart textile is an emerging area that is taking applications of textiles to new territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), medicine, defence, space, and manufacturing, stated IIT Delhi. It aims at adding electronic functionality in textiles for sensing, communication, energy harvesting and storage, and creating highly protective apparel against microbes and radiations.

Dr Ashwini K Agrawal, a professor in the Textile and Fibre Engineering Department added, “I am really happy to learn that Mr Manish Singhal has taken initiative to encourage and recognize research in Smart Textiles at IIT Delhi. Several faculty members at the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering have been doing pioneering work in this area for the last several years. SMITA Research Lab, which is now a Centre of Excellence in Smart Textiles, has been instrumental in taking some of the technologies to the market”

