IIT Delhi Sets up Chair in Cyber Security

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has set up a chair to promote teaching, research, and development in the field of cyber security. The “Shri G.K. Chandiramani Chair for Cyber Security” has been endowed by IIT Delhi alumnus Suresh M Shivdasani, class of 1975 (BTech, electrical engineering) in honour of his uncle.

“Our society today is more reliant on technology and connectivity than ever before and consequently the risks of data breaches and cyber-attacks are increasing exponentially. However, there is a severe shortage of Cyber Security technologists in India and globally. Hence the focus of the Chair on Cyber Security," Shivdasani said about his purpose of setting up the Chair.

To conduct the research work in cyber systems and information assurance, IIT Delhi established a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Systems and Information Assurance (CoE-CSIA) in 2014. “The Centre of Excellence in Cyber Systems and Information Assurance at IIT Delhi has started an MTech program in Cyber Security this year. The Chair will further propel research in this key area and benefit the Institute and the country," said Prof Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs, IIT Delhi.

Chandiramani was the chairman, board of governors, IIT Delhi from 1982 to 1985. He was a joint secretary at the Ministry of Education in 1961. He was also associated with the IIT Council for over three decades and was a founding member of the Board of IIM Ahmedabad.

During his time at the Education Ministry, he led a team that established the collaboration between IIT Kanpur and several leading US universities, including MIT. He was also personally involved with the negotiations and signed the agreements for the collaboration of IIT Bombay with Russia, as well as IIT Madras with Germany. After retirement from the ministry, he served as the chairman of The Council of the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru from 1973-1986.

Shivdasani is the managing director and CEO of Sohar International Urea and Chemical Industries (SIUCI). He was the General Secretary of the Student Affairs Council (SAC). After pursuing his BTech from IIT Delhi, Shivdasani was awarded the JN Tata Scholarship for pursuing MBA at McMaster University in Canada. At the age of 28, he was one of the youngest Senior Managers at Telco (now Tata Motors).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here