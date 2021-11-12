IIT Delhi Alumnus to Donate $10 Million to Develop AI labs at His Alma Mater

An alumnus of IIT Delhi alumnus has pledged to donate USD 10 million around Rs 75 crore to his alma mater. Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi Systems has dedicated the funds to create state-of-the-art laboratories and attract talented students and researchers to its newly established School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI).

Talking about Anant’s contribution, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, while addressing the media on the eve of the 52nd convocation of the institute on Friday, stated, “We are proud of our successful alumni who have received national and international recognition and are grateful for this contribution. The future progress of a nation will depend on its AI capability. This generous gift will catalyse cutting edge research in AI and related areas and propel ScAI and IIT Delhi in their quest for building better solutions for the benefit of our society, environment, industry and nation.”

Read | UPSC Civil Services Rank 16 Holder, IIT Delhi Graduate Says Sustainable Preparation is Key to Crack Exams

Elaborating on his reasons behind making the donation, Anant Yardi stated, “Artificial Intelligence technologies are driving global transformations, and playing a pivotal role in industrial, social and environmental change. We look forward to the ScAI strengthening education and research in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science, to enable commercial and societal applications. I am pleased to contribute to the School of Artificial Intelligence and help IIT Delhi continue its outstanding work in the field of academics and engineering.”

The alumnus of IIT Delhi, Anant Yardi has been recognised as one of the early pioneers in the commercial real estate automation industry.

The ScAI was set up by the Institute for the express purpose of expanding opportunities for fundamental, and inter-disciplinary research innovation and post-graduate education in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data science technologies.

Speaking on IIT Delhi’s objectives for the School, Prof Mausam, ScAI’s Founding Head, said, “A key purpose of setting up ScAI is to not only develop and support the growth of AI researchers in the country, but also strengthen IIT Delhi’s place on the global AI map. Yardi’s contribution will greatly enable the realisation of ScAI objectives.”

“ScAI expects to hire at least 20 core faculty members in the coming years, seeking external partners in helping shape the school into a world-class entity,” added Prof Mausam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.