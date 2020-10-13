IIT Delhi and Hyderabad to Conduct Open Session to Resolve Queries of Students, Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and IIT Hyderabad are going to conduct an open session to resolve the counselling related queries of students seeking admission in various BTech courses through JEE Advanced 2020.

Taking to their official social media handle both institutes have announced the plan. IIT Delhi will conduct the session on October 14 from 11 am to 5.30 pm and have provided a link to fill the form to receive the details related to the event. A tweet by IIT Delhi official Twitter handle reads, “#OpenHouse (virtual) to be hosted by #IITDelhi for female candidates who have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2020. Please fill the form below by Oct 13th, 5 PM to receive the link & details of the event- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAI.”

IIT Hyderabad is conducting the session on October 13 and 14 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The same has been announced on the Twitter handle which reads, “Doubts!!! will clarify @IITHyderabad is conducting an Online Open House for the BTech aspirants 2020 on Tue (Oct 13th) & Wed (Oct 14th) from 2-5 PM. Follow Links: For watching live: https://youtu.be/6o4bFvWsp2g For participation: https://iith.webex.com/meet/office #iit #iitjee2020."

IIT Delhi had announced the JEE advanced 2020 result on October 5 in which 43,204 students have successfully qualified the examination and Chirag Falor from Pune has ranked AIR 1 by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks. There are a total of 16,053 seats available in all the 23 IITs. The registration process for JEE 2020 counselling and choice filling has been started at josaa.nic.in. Those who completed the JoSAA, only they will be allowed to participate in the further admission process. The first seat allotment list will be announced by JoSAA on October 17.

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi has launched two new undergraduate programmes - BTech in Materials Engineering and BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics, which means candidates will have two more options to opt for.