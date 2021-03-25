IIT-Delhi Begins Registrations For Postgraduate, PhD Courses

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has commenced the registration process for PG and PhD programmes on its official website, iitd.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission in master’s and doctoral courses can submit an application form by 4 pm on April 24. The entrance exam and interviews will be conducted between May 10 and April 23, as per the schedule released by IIT-Delhi. The entire application process will be conducted online this year. “Candidates are not required to send a hard copy of the application form and fee receipt,” the institute said in its statement.

Candidates can apply for various programmes including applied mechanics, chemical engineering, chemistry, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, material science and engineering, mechanical engineering, and textile and fibre engineering, interdisciplinary MTech and MS (Research), Interdisciplinary MTech, MDes and MSc.

They will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 (Rs 50 for candidates belonging to the reserved category).

Candidates who wish to register for IIT Delhi Admissions 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to fill in their application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Delhi, home.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Register yourself by entering personal and academic details

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit the registration fee

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download the application form and take its print out for future reference

PhD, MTech, MS (Research), and MDes candidates must have scored a CGPA of 6 or 60 per cent marks in graduation. Full-time PhD, MTech, and MS (Research) candidates must have qualified GATE. For M.DeS candidates require a CEED score, MSc (Cognitive Science) must have a valid COGJET, GATE, JAM score or have qualified CSIR, JRF or NET.