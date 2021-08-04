IIT Delhi Brings Labs to Farms, Ties up with IFFCO for Research in Agriculture

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed an MoU with Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO’s (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) research and development unit, Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC) for research consultancy, knowledge transfer, and collaborative projects in agriculture.

The MoU, signed on July 20, aims to broaden the scope of research and technological development in the field of agriculture. The collaboration emphasises focussed joint research through sharing laboratories of IIT Delhi and IFFCO and providing research consultancy.

It will facilitate advanced research in the area of nanotechnology for futuristic applications. IFFCO scientists and engineers will work with academic research faculty and scholars of IIT Delhi in addressing challenging agricultural and environmental-related problems to find an innovative solution, the institute added.

“In line with Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi’ IFFCO endeavors on developing highly advanced agricultural technological projects and promote precision farming and sustainable development in the country to double farmer’s income by 2022," IIT Delhi said.

Dr US Awasthi, MD, IFFCO said, “At IFFCO, we always look forward to adopting new technologies so that we can add value to the farmer at ground level. We also believe in creating sustainable innovative solutions to reduce the input cost of agriculture and farming and hence increase the income of farmers."

Prof Anurag S Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi said that the collaboration will benefit farmers immensely and include engaging work in the research areas like Nanotechnology and Material Science, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture Technologies, Environmental Science and Technology, Rural Development, Data Science, Nano-bio interface and many more in due course of time”.

