IIT Delhi, Business Sweden Collaborate to Create Solutions for Clean Air

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with Business Sweden-The Swedish Trade and Invest Council to enhance cooperation in the field of clean air and green energy. It also aims to identify mutual collaboration opportunities, introduce innovative solutions to the industry and academia.

During the event, Pawan Tahlani, Vertical Lead Sustainability, and Climate Change, Business Sweden said that the three main focus areas of the collaboration include industry-academia collaboration for co-creation of next-generation solutions and university-level collaborations for the expertise and student exchange.

IIT Delhi director Prof V Ramgopal Rao spoke about the need for clean energy that India requires to achieve its target pledged at COP26, Glasgow and to bring its economy’s carbon intensity down to 45 per cent by 2030 and fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy by 2030. The MoU was signed by Prof Rao, Director IIT Delhi, and Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India.

Apart from collaboration on clean air and energy, Prof Rao also spoke about the need to collaborate on other areas like smart grids and battery storage solutions, in order to transition from a coal-based economy to a renewable energy economy. He also spoke about the various start-ups being incubated at IIT Delhi in various technology domains, which present a huge opportunity for collaboration with the Swedish industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India proposed academic exchange programs, cooperation with innovative solutions providers from Sweden, and university level collaborations with IIT Delhi including joint R&D projects in the domain of clean air, energy, environment, and urban development, etc.

Prof Anurag Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi spoke about organising interactive events with the Swedish industry at IIT Delhi for promoting knowledge sharing and development of technologies that are India-centric. He also spoke about the financial support from the Swedish industry for promoting joint research in new and high-priority areas.

