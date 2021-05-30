IIT Delhi Collaborates with Delhi Government to Improve Oxygen Infrastructure in the State

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with the Delhi government to provide recommendation for the improvement of oxygen infrastructure and supply chain management in the state. A joint team consisting of experts from IIT Delhi and Delhi government officials have developed practical solutions to resolve oxygen management crisis. The joint team submitted their report to the Delhi High Court on May 28.

The official press release by the institute read, “A joint team consisting of experts from IIT Delhi, officials from the Delhi government (Health, IT Department etc) analysed the issues, which were coming in the way of management of oxygen infrastructure within Delhi and developed practical solutions to resolve them to strengthen the fight against Covid-19."

The objectives of the collaboration is to analyse strategic issues of oxygen infrastructure in Delhi and prepare a blueprint for the same. It also aims to improve the current IT Portal and Dashboard created for oxygen management by Delhi Government and integrate technological solutions to enhance the same.

Besides, both the institute and the government plans to augment and create medical oxygen storage, production and distribution in Delhi.

Prof Sanjay Dhir, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, who is representing the effort from the institute said, “Our objective was to make sure that we provide specific and practically implementable solutions to the Delhi government. Our endeavour is to make sure that no lives are lost due to oxygen related infrastructure issues in the state.”

Ankur Garg, Commissioner (Trade and Taxation), GNCTD commented, “GNCTD is already preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 and the collaboration with IIT Delhi will further add value to the strategic planning process.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here