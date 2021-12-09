IIT Delhi Collaborates with IntelliSmart to Conduct Research for the Development of Advanced Smart Grid Solutions

In its efforts to advance digitalisation in the power distribution systems, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited (IntelliSmart).

The MoU has been signed to collaborate on defining next-generation smart-grid functions, advanced research to drive the development of real-time smart grid solutions with the potential to achieve improved revenue management, increased billing efficiency and control, consumer satisfaction, and opening up the smart grid data for many newer applications and monetisation.

The new collaboration aims to evolve new-age real-time communication capabilities of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) functional specifications which will be supported by the enhanced capabilities of next-generation equipment or solutions. These solutions will be developed by IIT Delhi (with its industry collaborators) utilising its advanced research outcome in the field of energy efficiency, learning-based smart IoT systems, smart sensing, data analytics, IoT security, advanced communication technology frameworks of 5GNR or NB-IoT, and MEC framework, claim the press release by the IIT- Delhi.

Speaking of the collaboration, Anil Rawal, MD, and CEO, IntelliSmart said, “This collaboration between IntelliSmart and IIT Delhi is our endeavour to advance the process of digitalisation in the power sector. By marrying our on-the-ground execution experience and ability with IIT Delhi’s academic and research capability, we seek to create that perfect synergy that will enable us to contribute to the development of the new-age smart grid system by leveraging opportunities in the areas of energy efficiency, AI/ML, blockchain, IoT security and advanced communication technology frameworks that will ultimately benefit the country and consumers.”

Anil Wali, MD, FITT said, “We hope that our engagement with IntelliSmart leads to innovative and smart next-generation technologies (based on AI, IoT, etc) for efficient metering and other digital solutions that are likely to bring great benefits to the customers.”

