IIT-Delhi Dean Dies of Covid-19

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Dean, Infrastructure, and Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering, Dr K C Iyer, died due to Covid-19 on Saturday, June 12. Iyer was in the ICU since May 2. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

“We have lost Prof K C Iyer, our serving Dean (Infrastructure), to Covid today. He had been in theICU since May 2. Prof Iyer was such a valuable member of the community and the administrative team and no words of sorrow can explain what we are feeling. Every construction activity you see on the campus bears his signature. Personally, it’s a great loss to me," IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao told teachers, students, and staff on Saturday.

Dr Iyer completed his BTech from IIT BHU and MTech from IIT Kanpur. He also did PhD from IIT Madras. He started his academic career in the Department of Civil Engineering as a Faculty of Construction Management at IIT Delhi, where he served for six years.

Before joining academics, he worked for 15 years with Mazagon Dock Limited; Military Engineer Services and and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in various capacities. He has extensive experience in handling contracts and disputes to check cost and time overruns of projects.

His areas of research includes financial management, project risks, legal issues in business and project management. He has published many papers in the field of financial risk management of infrastructure projects, development of decision support systems for resolution of disputes, setting guidelines and evaluation of performance level of projects.

He also worked in a number of consultancy projects as well as for several Executive and Management Development Programmes conducted by public and private organisations.

