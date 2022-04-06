IIT Delhi, Delhi Jal Board Collaborate to Conduct Research, Development Initiatives on Water Supply

In a bid to address water security issues being faced by Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will collaborate to conduct research, and development initiatives on water supply and distribution. This will include research on wastewater conveyance, treatment, recycle, reuse and disposal.

They will jointly develop smart operation and management framework for DJB’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Furthermore, through the collaboration education and training modules for in-service officers of DJB will also be developed.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by IIT Delhi and an Delhi Jal Board, both sides will work towards development of policy and best practice initiatives for wastewater treatment and its reuse/recycling to achieve the goal of zero waste discharge into drains and River Yamuna, the institute said.

Additionally, IIT Delhi, and DJB will work together to build shared knowledge platforms and to disseminate data and information products to improve understanding of water and wastewater management alternatives for NCT of Delhi.

“The Memorandum of Understanding seeks to foster a collaborative partnership between IIT Delhi and Delhi Jal Board, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, based on shared interests in the area of water and wastewater management and policy infrastructure within the overarching domain of Water Security and its Sustainability under present and future climate scenarios”, said Udit Prakash Rai, CEO, Delhi Jal Board.

“This MoU will provide a platform to facilitate collaboration between IIT Delhi and DJB in joint studies, research, training and data sharing in problems of common interest such as operation & management, policy and planning of water and wastewater infrastructure”, said Prof Dhanya CT, department of civil engineering, IIT Delhi.

“The MoU between IIT Delhi and the DJB is of mutual benefit and serves as an indication of continued interest in cooperation to majorly use the findings of the international collaboration funded by the UKRI for addressing the water security issues faced by NCT Delhi,” said Prof. A K Gosain, department of civil engineering, IIT Delhi.

