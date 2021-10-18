IIT Delhi Establishes Centre of Excellence in Smart Textiles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has converted its Smart Materials and Innovative Textile Applications (SMITA) research lab to a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Smart Textiles. The centre will work in the area of smart and functional textiles using emerging materials and process technologies.

The CoE would be functional in the development of highly functional and high-performance textile materials using nanomaterials, nanofibres, and nano-engineered materials, development of wearable textiles, also known as electronic-textiles as well as of functional textiles for healthcare applications.

“Smart textiles and wearable electronics are being researched world over and it is predicted that this will bring unprecedented changes in elderly care, health care, communications, and sports, etc. The CoE will work towards development, design, and integration of smart functionalities into textile substrates," said Dr Ashwini Agrawal, Professor in the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi, and the CoE’s Coordinator.

The centre will further “help enhance the visibility of the work" being carried out by IIT Delhi in the area of smart and technical textiles, says Prof Manjeet Jassal, CoE’s co-coordinator. This will “encourage faculty members from other disciplines and institutions to explore their interest in Smart Textile Materials," he adds.

“Textiles is an important area for India as it is the second-largest employer after agriculture. Textiles contribute significantly to our economy through both domestic consumption and exports. However, the apparel sector is facing stiff competition from other low-cost producing countries," IIT Delhi says. On the other hand, Technical Textiles, which are technology-driven, are widely used in multiple sectors ranging from healthcare to aerospace.

“IIT Delhi has converted its “Smart Materials and Innovative Textile Applications (SMITA) Research Lab” to a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Smart Textiles to further enhance the impact that IIT Delhi can make in the technical textile domain and to expedite the developments in this crucial area. The creation of the CoE has brought together researchers from different disciplines to develop futuristic smart textiles”, said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.