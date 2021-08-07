IIT Delhi Establishes Chairs to Promote Research in Microelectronics, Geotechnical Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus Saurabh Mittal, a BTech in electrical engineering student, 1995 batch has endowed two Chairs to support research in the area of Microelectronics and VLSI Design as well as Geotechnical & Geoenvironmental Engineering.

The Chairs are in honour of Prof GS Visweswaran and Prof Manoj Datta at the institute. The Prof GS Visweswaran Chair aims to promote excellence and leadership in teaching, research, and development in the area of Microelectronics and VLSI Design while the Prof Manoj Datta Chair will encourage research in Geotechnical & Geoenvironmental Engineering.

Dr Visweswaran is an ex-professor in the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Delhi from 1980 to 2015. His work includes Analog and Mixed-Signal Circuit Design, Memory Design, and Digital Electronics. During his stint at IIT Delhi, he also served as President, Board of Student Welfare and Head, Students Counselling Service.

Prof Manoj Datta has been with the Civil Engineering Department of IIT Delhi since 1980 and is now an Emeritus Professor. He worked in geotechnical and geoenvironmental engineering and received the Lifetime Achievement Award (2017) and the Leadership award (2008) of the Delhi Chapter of Indian Geotechnical Society.

Saurabh Mittal, while speaking of the two Chairs endowed by him, said, “I was motivated to find a way to honour the teachers who not only shaped my time during IIT Delhi but also my subsequent life and career. Prof Manoj Dutta and Prof Visweswaran exemplify the best of IIT Delhi in terms of dedication, excellence, and selflessness. I certainly benefited immensely from their guidance during my years, and it is my honour to be able to endow Chairs in their names to support research excellence in their specific domain.”

