CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#NoidaAirport#IndvsNZ#TripuraPolls#Bollywood
Home » News » education-career » IIT Delhi Graduates Most Employable in India, 7 Varsities in World's Top 250: Employability Ranking
1-MIN READ

IIT Delhi Graduates Most Employable in India, 7 Varsities in World's Top 250: Employability Ranking

IIT graduates most employable in the world, as per the latest THE graduate employability ranking

IIT graduates most employable in the world, as per the latest THE graduate employability ranking

Employers are looking for graduates with strong digital literacy and subject specialism skills rather than focusing on the prestige of the university they attended.

Education and Careers Desk

IIT Delhi produces the most employable graduates in India. In fact, the Indian institute is among the world’s best, reveals Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS). According to the rankings, IIT Delhi is ranked better than globally renowned colleges including the University of Chicago, the University of California Berkley and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore among others.

While the IIT-Delhi holds on to 27th place, globally there are two more entries in the global top 100 from India. All Indian universities have shown better performance than last year and have climbed an average of 20 places in the table. Apart from the IITs, and IISc, Bangalore University has also found a place in the top 250 employable institutes across the world. This is BU’s first time in the ranking.

The world’s most employable remains the MIT. The top three institutes in the Times Higher Education (THE) graduate employability ranking are from America. Country-wise, USA continues to remain the top choice of recruiters.

World’s Most Employable Colleges

RELATED NEWS
RankInstitute
Rank 1Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rank 2California Institute of Technology
Rank 3Harvard University
Rank 4University of Cambridge
Rank 5Stanford University
Rank 6The University of Tokyo
Rank 7Yale University
Rank 8University of Oxford
Rank 9National University of Singapore
Rank 10Princeton University

India’s Most Employable Colleges

Global RankInstitute
Rank 27IIT Delhi
Rank 61IISc Bangalore
Rank 97IIT-Bombay
Rank 162IIM Ahmedabad
Rank 170IIT Kharagpur
Rank 225Amity University
Rank 249Bangalore University

For the first time, recruiters place digital and soft skills and subject specialization above academic excellence for employability It shows that increasingly, employers are looking for graduates with strong digital literacy and subject specialism skills rather than focusing on the prestige of the university they attended.

In 11th annual Global Employability University, Ranking and Survey (GEURS) surveyed 10,928 international recruiters and managers in 23 countries and regions.

As per the Times Higher Education (THE) employability ranking 2020, India was ranked as the 15th most employable country, however, in the QS ranking released in 2021, none of the Indian varsities could make it to the top 100.

In QS Graduate Employability Ranking IIT Bombay was ranked as the most employable institute in India with a rank in the 101-110 band.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.
Tags
first published:November 25, 2021, 14:17 IST