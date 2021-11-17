IIT Delhi, IIIT Delhi Jointly Set-up India's First Medical Cobotics Centre

IIT Delhi and IIIT Delhi have jointly set up what they claim to be India’s first Medical Cobotics Centre (MCC). At the MCC, healthcare professionals, paramedical staff, technicians, engineers, and researchers will be trained in new and emerging areas of healthcare, robotics, and digital health. The training programs will be designed in consultation with leading doctors and experts, mainly from AIIMS at New Delhi, Jodhpur, and other prestigious medical colleges. The training programs would be at multiple levels (basic/advanced) and cohort-specific like urology, neurology, laparoscopy, and others but initially limited to minimum invasive surgeries.

The first batch of trainees will likely be inducted in April/May 2022 with some of the basic training simulators, which are widely available in the open market, whereas advanced surgical robots will be inducted in the next phase. The MCC is expected to cater to the needs of medical colleges in the Delhi NCR region. It is also in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for medical subjects, claims the institutes.

IIT Delhi’s I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC) and Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) will work together with IIIT Delhi’s iHub Anubhuti to develop advanced technologies in the field of medical robotics/cobotics, digital health, sensing, and computing technologies desired in robotic-assisted surgeries, training, and medical procedures. These Innovation hubs are funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Indian government.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “In order to develop technologies for societal benefit, it’s important for researchers from across the institutions to come together and work in a focused manner. I am happy to see that two leading institutions in Delhi are coming together to facilitate the development of technologies in Medical Robotics.”

Prof Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT Delhi said the institute was “entrusted with the responsibility of creating a TIH in the broad domain of Cognitive Sciences and Social Sensing by the DST. Cognitive and Sensing technologies are essential for next-generation robotics, particularly for applications in the medical domain and digital health. I am confident that this collaboration will create an impact in this space and move the needle.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.