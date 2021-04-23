IIT-Delhi Incubated Startup Creates Disinfectant Spray Claims One Shot Works for 4 Days

A disinfectant which is not only effective to kill viruses and bacteria but is also organic and alcohol-free. It is not specific to floors or cloth or utensils but can clean all types of surfaces - this is a product which IIT-Delhi incubated start-up Ramja Genosensor claims to have created. A single shot of multipurpose organic hybrid surface disinfectant spray known as NANOSHOT will be effective for four days, claims its creators

Dr. Pooja Goswami, founder, Ramja Genosensor said, “It has been tested and certified that NANOSHOT starts killing microbes that includes virus, bacteria, fungi within 30 seconds of its application on the surface and kills 99.9% microbes in 10 minutes.”

She added, “In addition, it is completely non-toxic as there were no allergic reaction, rashes or irritation observed during the test at NABL accredited laboratory.”

This one solution comes in three different spray packs for different surfaces.

The handy mist spray kit can sterilize car dashboards, car seats, tablets, wallets, books, luggage, lift control panels, TV remotes, microwaves, and other products.

Shotgun Spray is suitable for large areas such as receptions, subways, escalators, elevators, sofas, dining areas, meeting halls, metros, buses, schools, washrooms, restaurants, trains, railway stations, airports, and security checks.

There is also a regular spray that is useful and simple to use on kitchen slabs, dining tables, bags, bottles, refrigerator surfaces, chairs, keys, showcases, glass objects, etc, and other similar surfaces.

Dr. Goswami further said, “Germ-free surfaces and proper sanitation remain our priority. We have been working on developing more cost-effective and a healthy solution to ensure adequate sanitization in the indoor surroundings. With an efficiency rate of 99.9% on the tested microbes, and the effects lasting four days there is no need to reapply NANOSHOT every few hours, and the amount used per unit area is lower.”

