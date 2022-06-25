IIT Delhi Invites Proposal For Research in Autonomous Vehicles, Nano Robotics, Blockchain

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), and the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) has invited proposals for three new projects in areas of autonomous vehicles, nano robotics, and blockchain for applications in robotics. For the one to three years projects, both freshers and professionals can apply.

The aim of the IHFC Grand project on cobotics-2022 call for proposal is to enhance value creation through, research and innovation for the development of new technologies, products, applications, solutions, services, and business models, claims the institute in its press release.

Indian industries, start-ups, faculty members, scientists, engineers, technologists from reputed academic institutions, R&D institutions and laboratories can apply. The project duration will initially be for one year and extendable up to three years based on the achievement or progress of the project.

Interested candidates have to submit the proposal in PDF via online using the link available at the official website of the IHFC. For any other information candidates can reach out to contact@ihfc.co.in.

Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science of Technology, Government of India, announced about the new projects on the IHFC’s second anniversary. On this occasion, IHFC announced call for proposals for the new projects.

While addressing the event, D Chandrasekhar expressed his satisfaction and delight over the association of the DST with the IHFC and how the latter has moved forward in the last two years on all the mandates given by the DST.

Dr Chandrasekhar added that agriculture needs attention and intervention, and he is looking forward to the DST and IHFC to work seamlessly and coherently for future growth in this area and offer some solution to the farmers and the agricultural sector. He also unveiled the 4th edition of the IHFC

newsletter ‘Cobotics’ News at this event.

