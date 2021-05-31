IIT Delhi Launches BTech in Energy Engineering Admission Through JEE Advanced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched BTech in Energy Engineering. The new course will be available from the upcoming academic session onwards and admissions will be granted through JEE Advanced. The course is being offered under the soon-to-be-established Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the IIT-Delhi campus.

The new department is built by expanding the 45-year-old Centre for Energy Studies (CES). The Institute’s Board has given its approval for the conversion of the Centre for Energy Studies into a Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

Besides continuing with three existing MTech programmes being offered by the Centre for Energy Studies, the new department would offer an undergraduate degree programme - BTech in Energy Engineering starting from academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students qualifying JEE (Advanced).

Prof. KA Subramanian, Head, CES, said, “There is a critical need to nurture manpower with the capacity to flexibly respond to various energy and environment-related challenges in a holistic manner with required foresight and vision. The BTech programme in Energy Engineering is designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges being faced by the humanity - improving energy access, supply quality, and reliability as well as efficiency of utilization, de-carbonization, lowering cost of energy supply etc.”

The BTech course will offer students a wide basket of electives in the area of energy as it aims to produce next-generation leaders to contribute to the energy transition initiatives through core industry, academia, and all other stakeholder entities. Besides highly unique sector-specific skills the students are expected to possess other competencies such as environmental awareness and profound understanding of sustainability concepts, said the IIT.

The new department aims at achieving the seventh sustainable development goal of meeting increasing energy requirements at affordable price in an environmentally sustainable manner and effectively contribute to the initiatives towards energy transition at the global level, the IIT said in an official statement.

The department would offer suitable academic programmes in the field of energy to prepare required manpower at all levels, attract the best faculty, students and staff and provide a platform for active and effective collaboration among faculty colleagues across the Institute and with other Institutions.

