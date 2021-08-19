IIT Delhi Launches Fundraising Campaign to Strengthen Teaching & Research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started a fundraising campaign ‘Going further, by giving back’ to strengthen its teaching and research process as well as invest in technology leadership in select areas.

The institute also aims to revamp industry engagements and set up a world-class entrepreneurship centre for alumni, students, and faculty. Further, it also plans to build strong alumni engagement teams.

The IIT Delhi Endowment Fund plans to collect pledges from its over 54,000 global alumni. Alumni can pledge amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 61 lakhs to be contributed over five years, IIT Delhi said.

“The alumni will also participate in the institute’s core mission and purpose in the advancement of science, technology, nation-building, and international collaboration," IIT Delhi. “As part of the initiative, the IIT is reaching out to its alumni around the world and seeking support to realise the eminent Institute’s strategic vision for 2030," it added.

“There’s a growing awareness amongst our alumni that their contributions can make a big difference in the advancement of IIT Delhi in areas they are passionate about,” said Vinay Piparsania, CEO, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation.

In the last two decades alone, the IIT-Delhi alumni have launched over 800 startups, raising over US$ 19 billion in funds collectively, placing the Institute amongst the world’s top-ten undergraduate programs in terms of the number of startups founded and capital raised by its graduates, claims the institute.

Some of the latest initiatives taken by the Institute include the establishment of a school of artificial intelligence, a centre for transportation research and injury prevention, setting up of a department of energy science and engineering, a department of materials science and engineering, and a department of design and launch of masters programs in electric mobility and in public policy.

