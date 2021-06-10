IIT-Delhi Launches MTech in Electric Mobility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will start a new postgraduate programme - MTech in Electric Mobility. The course will be available from the academic session 2021-22. The programme will be offered by the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi.

The new MTech in Electric Mobility will cover key aspects related to electric vehicles, drivetrain, chargers and charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, Battery Management System, reusability of energy storage elements, reliability, automotive health monitoring, Automotive NVHc(Noise, Vibration, and Harshness), vehicle dynamics, autonomous and connected vehicles, vehicular telematics, and materials for an electric vehicle, along with hands on practice and design in laboratories, said IIT-Delhi.

Prof B K Panigrahi, Head, CART said, “The new PG program has been designed with the active participation of leading professionals from academia and industry. Moreover, CART is already actively engaged and working with many industries on forefront projects in EVs. The students will get the opportunity to work with state-of-art laboratory facilities and will also be exposed to work on various simulation software and HIL platforms.”

After completing the course, students may get job opportunities in various industries pertaining to electric vehicles including original equipment manufacturer, automotive industries, battery manufacturing units, BMS industries, e-motor design, and manufacturing industry, converter and inverter industry, and EV chargers industry.

CART at IIT Delhi focuses on conducting high-end research and development in the area of battery-operated electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, storage, and alternate energy sources, autonomous and connected vehicles.

IIT-Delhi has recently launched BTech in Energy Engineering. The course is being offered under the soon-to-be-established Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the IIT-Delhi campus.

