IIT Delhi Launches New Programme for Engineering Aspirants

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has launched BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics programme. Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2020 and want to get admission in IIT Delhi will get this programme as a new choice in counselling.

Under this course, students will get to analyse complex interdisciplinary phenomena relevant to problems in the industry.

Head of Department of Applied Mechanics, Prof Sanjeev Sanghi asserted that those who graduate from this course will likely find the best technology jobs in core engineering sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, bio-mechanics and bio-medical devices, off-shore structures etc.

He added that they will also be suitable for higher studies like Master’s and PhD in IIT Delhi and other leading colleges at the national and international level.

“Design, analysis and research jobs in sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, bio-mechanics and bio-medical devices, off-shore structures etc. will be open to students doing this programme, which has been designed based on consultation with industry,” he stated.

The official statement released by IIT Delhi claims that the BTech in engineering and computational mechanics will provide students with a strong grounding in the fundamentals of engineering mechanics along with the tools to access areas such as biomechanics, nanomechanics, constitutive modelling at Multiple Length and Time Scales, parallel processing for mechanics problems, machine learning, artificial intelligence in Mechanics.

Students can check the details about the programmes under the News section of IIT Delhi official website or can read the information by clicking on home.iitd.ac.in/news-cm.php.

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi will be conducting JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27. The exam will be held at 1,150 centres across 222 cities in the country. The top 2.5 lakh top rank holders in the JEE Mains 2020, only 1,60,864 students, have registered to take the JEE advanced 2020.