IIT Delhi Offers Online Certificate Course in Operations Management, Analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited applications for its online certification programme in Operation Management and Analytics. The course will be available to students via the edtech platform Upgrade. Interested students may apply for the certification programme on or before the last of application, December 24 on the Upgrade website.

Candidates taking this course will only be issued only an e-certification by CEP, IIT Delhi. The programme will be taught using business school case study pedagogy and will use a mix of live lectures and self-paced learning modules.

Candidates who will graduate degree with a minimum of three years or diploma holders are eligible to apply for this programme. Applicants will be selected on the basis of a screen and selection programme by the IIT Delhi

Course Structure

The certification programme in operation management and analytics will be a six month or 25 weeks course and will begin from January 1, 2022. Candidates will be given a total of 25 assignments and projects during the course while working 6-8 hours a week and two live sessions per week.

The application deadline is December 22. Candidates shortlisted through the screening process will be informed by December 25.

Payment of first fee instalment- December 29

Last Date to pay block amount for EMI applicants: December 29

Last Date to Pay Second instalment of Fee- January 15, 2022

Programme Commencement - January

Fees

The programme fee is Rs 1.8 lakh including GST. All fees will be paid to the IITD CEP account, details of which will be shared with candidates post-selection.

Module

Candidates will be taught through a total of 12 modules starting with Module- Foundation to Operations Management Analytics where they will be introduced to concepts, tools, techniques and Analytics. This will be followed by a new module every two weeks except for the 11th module of Prescriptive Analytics which will be taught for 3 weeks and five sessions. Candidates will be evaluated in the 25th week

