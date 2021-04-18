IIT-Delhi Offers Online Course in Project Management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a certificate program in project management. The classes will start from June 23, onwards. It’s a five-month-long course offered by Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT-Delhi. Classes will be held on Sundays from 6:45 PM to 9:45 PM. Anyone who has completed a graduate or three-year diploma course will be eligible to apply.

The online application process is open and will close on June 7. Shortlisted applicants will be informed by June 11 and they will have to submit their fee. The last date to submit the fee is June 18. Candidates can pay the fee in two installments. By June 18 a fee of Rs 30,000 and GST will be applicable and the same amount would be paid by August 20.

As part of the course, students will study several topics including portfolio approach to project management, financial and risk analysis of projects, data analytics in the project, behavioral and leadership aspects of project management among others. A total of 24 modules will be covered in the course.

The IIT says that the course is for fresh graduates and early professionals who are working or aspire to work in project management roles, managers professionals across the industry, consultants, entrepreneurs, and investors. “IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in project management will help you understand project management concepts and principles and deliver projects with a precise focus on time, budget, and quality. It will introduce you to the tools and techniques used for comprehensive project management – from its initiation to closing. Enrolling in this programme will equip you with robust planning abilities, the capacity to set clear goals and realistic objectives and achieve them with a single-minded determination"

Participants who score at least 50 per cent in the evaluation components and maintain a minimum of 60 per cent attendance in both lectures and tutorials will be awarded a completion certificate. Participants who are unable to score 50 per cent in the evaluation components will be eligible for a participation certificate if their attendance is above 60 per cent in both lectures and tutorials.

