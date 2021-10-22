IIT Delhi Offers Scholarships, Seed Funding to Students Under Endowment Fund

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi ‘s Endowment Fund Board has launched the “Endowment Merit Scholarships” and the “Endowment Nurture Fund”. While the endowment board is currently committing Rs 3.20 crore annually from earnings of the endowment corpus, it expects the amounts and awardees to grow further in the years ahead, it says.

The merit scholars programme will provide 120 scholarships every year to BTech and dual degree students of each year — 15 women and 15 men will be selected for the programme. While the “Endowment Nurture Fund" aims to offer students the opportunity to be awarded seed funding for their proposed ventures, encouraging them to embark on developing and nurturing their entrepreneurial ideas and aspirations, rather than seeking job placement.

Congratulating the Endowment Board members and its founders on the occasion of its second Anniversary, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi and Chairman of the Endowment Fund Board said, “IIT Delhi has taken a historic step with the establishment of the Endowment Fund, and it is encouraging to receive the collective support of our alumni towards the realisation of the Institute’s vision. The Endowment initiative has also helped the Institute connect with the alumni at a deeper level and engage them in a variety of activities. After the launch of IIT Delhi’s Endowment Fund initiative by the Hon’ble President of India, multiple institutions in the country have launched a similar initiative and it’s heartening to see the giving-back culture fast taking its roots in India”.

The Endowment Fund comprises more than 54,000 alumni as well ad administrative members of IIT Delhi. Prof Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs and International Programmes, IIT Delhi says, “The seed that was planted a couple of years ago with the setting up of the Endowment Fund has now borne fruit. We hope that in the coming years the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund will allow IIT Delhi to embark on many more ambitious and path-breaking ventures that will establish the Institute’s leadership in innovation and research”.

The fund was established on October 31, 2019, by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “Over these 2 years, the Endowment Fund has established itself as a significant platform for our alumni to contribute to causes they feel passionate about in making a difference at the Institute and in support of its next generation of graduates," says Vinay Piparsania, CEO, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation.

