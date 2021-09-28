IIT Delhi Opens Doors of Central Research Facility for Research Across Country, Applications Open

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has enabled students, academicians and researchers across India to access its research library. The IIT has developed a new platform whereby anyone from across India can create a user account, log in to the CRF and book an instrument online. Students can go to the official website, crf.iitd.ac.in for their research work.

With this step, all facilities of the CRF on the Institute’s main campus in New Delhi as well as in the Sonipat campus in Haryana are now available for researchers from across the country.

In an official statement, the IIT said, “A strong need was felt to enable sharing such facilities with the rest of the users from other academic institutions and industries in the country."

The Central Research Facility (CRF) was established in 2011. Under CRF, all the central facilities were brought under a single umbrella.

In 2017, envisaging the growth of CRF, a new building was constructed at IIT Delhi’s extension campus in Sonipat. Another new building with a much larger area is also under construction in Sonipat right now, which will be completed by March 2022.

“Some of the most modern equipment like Physical Property Measurement System, X-Ray Photoemission Spectrometer, High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope, Molecular Beam Epitaxy, Universal Testing Machine, Electron Paramagnetic Resonance etc. are now housed in Sonipat and many more have been planned for the upcoming second building,” said Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Head, Central Research Facility, IIT Delhi.

Setting up of the SATHI centre, a shared, professionally managed, Science and Technology infrastructure facility by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has further augmented the capabilities of the CRF by adding a plethora of new facilities that will be beneficial for both academic as well as industrial research.

For example, a prototype facility is being developed that will enable MSMEs to come up with an idea with a design and get the prototype developed in-house. A pollution monitoring and control facility too has been sanctioned. Several new high-end spectrometers and microscopes are on their way in SATHI.

