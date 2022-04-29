IIT Delhi Oragnises Summer Bootcamp for Class 11, 12 Students, to Build Electro-mechanical Prototype

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) summer boot camp named ‘Change.Makers’ for high school students. The nature of the projects includes building an electro-mechanical prototype for the problem at hand. The kind of projects possible can range from building an air pollution monitor to a medical device for the visually impaired to smart furniture and so on. The application process for the boot camp will be open till May 7 or until slots are available.

The non-residential boot camp will be held from May 23 to June 24. The students will be able to use the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities to convert their impactful ideas to reality, it says. It will begin with a hands-on, rapid prototyping-based training in digital fabrication techniques. Those studying in classes 11 and 12 can participate. The training will happen at the Makerspace (a DIY facility at IIT Delhi).

After the training, the students will continue to avail the IIT Delhi facilities till the end of the boot camp to build projects aimed at addressing some high impact societal problems. The boot camp will also provide an opportunity to IIT Delhi students to mentor these highly spirited school students. It will further strengthen the DIY culture within the Institute and the country, says the institute.

“We urge Change.Makers, that is, the 11th and 12th grade students passionate about tinkering and building things, to use their interests and skills to bring about a positive change in the society. Government initiatives on tinkering have helped the school students to instil a culture of innovation and a mindset of problem solving. Change.Makers summer boot camp will build on these initiatives by providing world class R&D facilities and mentorship to selected students committed to make their impactful products and solutions reach closer to implementation,” said Prof Jay Dhariwal, Coordinator, Change.Makers summer boot camp, IIT Delhi.

“IIT Delhi is committed to science popularisation, and with this objective in mind, has recently proposed a number of outreach initiatives including the monthly lecture series SciTech Spins for high schoolers and the STEM Mentorship Program for girl students. We are very hopeful that the DIY camp will help strengthen the ties that IIT Delhi faculty and students have already established with young minds in schools and academics in the making," said Prof Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

