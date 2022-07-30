IIT Delhi organised an Academic Outreach Day for teachers and students of the Haryana government’s technical universities and colleges on Saturday at its Sonipat campus in the state.

The daylong programme, organised by the Institute’s Academic Outreach and New Initiatives office, was attended by over 300 students and teachers and it featured talks by IIT Delhi faculty. The event also demonstrated research works (models and prototypes) by its researchers and start-ups.

Speaking about the Academic Outreach event, Anand M. Sharan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Haryana Higher Education and Technical Education Department, said, “At IIT Delhi’s Sonipat campus several state-of-the-art research facilities are functional, which the students and the faculty of various technical institutes of Haryana would like to use. This is the first Academic Outreach Day, which aims to inform you about the research facilities available here so that you can inform your colleagues. The industry in the state can also utilise the facilities available here for their research works. The IIT Delhi Sonipat campus is growing and I am hopeful that in the future it would benefit the technical institutes as well as the industry in the state a lot.”

On this occasion, the IIT Delhi researchers showcased their works in the area of biomass pellet-based clean combustion device, covid-19 rapid antigen kit, and development of multimodal endoscope for early-stage oral cancer screening among others. Optica Student chapter also showed interesting demonstrations on 3D display, diffractive optics, etc.

Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “We are excited about working with the students and faculty of Haryana. We are fortunate to have extension campuses at Sonipat and Jhajjar. At Sonipat, we have created research facilities that are accessible to all researchers across the country. At Jhajjar, we are planning to focus on healthcare and create a bio hub that can work with National Cancer Institute and AIIMS Jhajjar. Today’s outreach day is an initiative to reach out to faculty and students of Haryana, showcase the facilities and give a glimpse of IIT Delhi research and try to enthuse students to research.”

Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi, said, “As per an MoU between the state of Haryana and IIT Delhi, the latter has a mandate to mentor the state government’s technical colleges and universities. The Institute is committed to organising more such events where IIT Delhi faculty and students can engage with students and teachers in Haryana, and collectively contribute to the advancement of higher education in the state.”

