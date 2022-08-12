IIT Delhi Organises Experiential Learning Expo for Over 3300 DSEU Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to conduct an experiential learning expo for over 3300 students of the skill university. It was organised during July this year at IIT Delhi as part of an academic collaboration between the two institutions.

Students from several engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes from DSEU took part in the expo. This includes students from mechanical, automobile, computer, and electrical, besides non-engineering diploma programme such as architecture, etc, as well as degree programmes such as BSc data analytics, BTech mechatronics, BTech electronics and communication, MTech tool engineering, etc, from 12 campuses of DSEU visited IIT Delhi and interacted with its faculty and students.

During the three-week academic visits organised from July 4 to 25, the DSEU students explored, and experienced hands-on learning in fitting, machining, sheet metal, welding, etc, at the IIT Delhi’s central workshop. Other components of this collaboration included visits to IC Engine Lab, Electromechanics Lab, Polymer Chemistry Lab, Polymer Processing Lab, Concrete Structure & Technology Lab, Data Analytics Lab and Basic Electrical Lab.

“We were divided into groups of four and made to visit mechanical labs on a rotational basis. Upon entry, at each workshop a brief was given of the process and basic tools used. Later, all of us practiced the experiments explained and at the end a viva was also taken, which helped us recap our learnings of the day,” said Siddhi Jain, a BTech mechanical engineering student, while sharing her experience.

“DSEU works with the objective of adding value to the students and faculty through experiential learning and intensive hands-on practice. This academic collaboration with IIT Delhi is one such initiative. We are excited to hear our students’ experiences and hope they make the best of such opportunities”, Prof (Dr.) Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, DSEU, shared.

“We are happy to extend our laboratory and research facilities to enhance the learning experience for DSEU students. Our collaboration with DSEU helps us increase our impact in the NCR region”, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said.

“Our sustainable development goals mention about smart resource planning and collaborations between academic institutions. We are excited to take a step forward in this direction and would like to extend gratitude towards IIT Delhi for this collaboration”, Prof. Vohra added.

