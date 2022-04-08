IIT Delhi PG Admissions Closing Soon, Here's How to Apply for MTech, MS, MS Courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited applications for admissions to its postgraduate courses including MTech, MSc, MS programmes. Those intreated can apply through ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login and home.iitd.ac.in/pg-admissions.php. Candidates must note that the application form has to be filled out online only. The Last date to apply for the programs is April 11.

IIT Delhi offers 31 PhD, 41 MTech, 16 MS, five MSc, three MBA, one MPP, and one MDes programmes. IIT Delhi also offers a chance for ‘meritorious’ BTech students to apply directly for PhD without applying for a postgraduate course.

IIT Delhi PhD Admission Process

“Submission of application is only through online procedure. Candidates are not required to send a hard copy of the application form and bank challan," read the official notification by the institute.

As per the notice on the official website, the entrance eligibility test for admission will likely happen between May 16 and June 24. Students will be called for an interview on these days at the Delhi-based campus. The eligibility criteria for applying are different for different postgraduate programs.

IIT Delhi PG Courses: Application Fee

Those who want to apply can do so by going to the official website and paying the application fee with the required documents.

“Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay for each application form a fee of Rs 200/- and the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories are required to pay Rs. 50/-. The bank charges will be borne by the candidate. The application fees are non-refundable," read the notification.

The notification further added, “The whole amount of fees/other charges deposited by the candidates will be refundable after deduction of Rs.1,000/- if the candidates do not join the programme after paying the dues and leave the Institute by applying for a refund on or before the date of registration. On resignation after registration, the only security deposit will be refunded."

