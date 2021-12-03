IIT Delhi Placements 2021: 45% More Offers Received, PPOs at Five-Year High

The virtual mode placement season at IIT Delhi has commenced, which will span from December to May for the full-time hiring of all undergraduate and postgraduate students. This year, there has been over a 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received by IIT Delhi, and an over 35 pent cent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies visiting IIT Delhi for this year’s placement, as compared to the last year.

As per the IIT Delhi, more than 350 national and international organisations offering above 750 job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students as of now. For the first time, few organisations have indicated that their salaries in India may be higher than those paid by organisations recruiting for international profiles.

This year IIT Delhi students have bagged over 400 placement offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs highest in past five years) by the end of the first day of the placement season on December 1. Many students have also bagged multiple placement offers. Around 180 PPOs have been received as of now and seven students have opted for the deferred placements facility of the institute. A deferred placements facility is available to students who wish to set up a start-up post their graduation. The students choosing the deferred placement option can avail of placement services once within two years after availing this option up to 2023-24.

Speaking about the placement season, Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, head of the office of career services, IIT Delhi said, “We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting and our scheduling paradigm; companies will be able to make good hiring decisions. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season.”

Top recruiters on the campus on December 1, 2021, in terms of the number of students recruited, included Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Goldman Sachs, Graviton, Intel, Microsoft, NK Securities and Texas Instruments etc, as per the press release.

This year, the entire interview process is being conducted in a single slot each day, unlike other campuses. This process has been conceived to facilitate the right fitment both for students and recruiting organisations while providing ample time to recruiters to make selection judgements leading to better hiring decisions, claimed the campus.

