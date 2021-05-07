IIT Delhi Postpones GATE 2021 Counselling Till May 28, Check Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has postponed the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) Counselling 2021 to May 28 due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. The GATE counselling process will be conducted in online mode on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal of the institute at coap.iitd.ac.in.

As per the new schedule, GATE Counselling 2021 will be conducted in five rounds from May 28 to June 27. The first round is scheduled to be held from May 28 to 30, while the second and the third round will be held from June 4 to 6 and June 11 to 13 respectively. Similarly, the fourth and the fifth round will be held from June 18 to 20 and June 25 to 27 respectively.

Candidates who have qualified GATE in the year 2019, 2020 or 2021 and are meeting the eligibility criteria of IIT Delhi can register themselves on the COAP portal.

Gate 2021: Counselling process

1. Candidates will have to first register themselves at the COAP portal. The seats available in each of the respective colleges will be offered by the counselling authority.

2. Once the availability of seats and offered seats will be available on the website, candidates will have to ‘Accept and freeze the seat’ as per their preference within the given time.

Applicants must note that from round 1-4, they have three options to select - ‘Accept and Freeze’, ‘Retain and Wait’, and ‘Reject and wait’. However, candidates will not be able to opt ‘Retain & Wait’ more than twice on a specific offer. Round 5 is a decisive round and hence the candidates will have only ‘Accept and Freeze’ and ‘Reject’ options to choose from.

In case of any doubt related to the GATE 2021 counselling, students can mail their query in detail along with their GATE and COAP Registration No. for attending the same at coap2021@admin.iitd.ac.in.

All the qualified candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on GATE Counselling 2021.

