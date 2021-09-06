IIT Delhi, RDSO Develop Software to Analyse Timetable Methods of Trains

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), a unit of the Ministry of Railways, have collaborated to develop a train simulation software named ‘Runtrain#’ that outputs results, which can be incorporated into timetabling methods.

The software is an update of ‘Runtrain’ software being used by the Indian Railways since 1990s.

Runtrain# has been developed to analyse a wide range of train running parameters (TRP) such as running time, fuel consumption, coupler force, and so on. These parameters help the railway personnel in deciding how many locomotives, stock, etc, are to be used.

“The software’s ease of use and visual graphics representation of output make it useful for analyzing frequently occurring planning issues such as the impact of temporary changes in speed restrictions, halts, train configuration, and so on," says IIT Delhi.

The software architecture was designed to systematically segregate pre-processor, processor, and post-processor using new programming techniques such as object-oriented programming. The software employs a variety of data representation modes, such as datagrid and graphical visualization to improve the insights of post-processed data.

Developed under the guidance of Prof Subir Kumar Saha, Principal Investigator, and Prof Satinder Paul Singh, Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Delhi, the Runtrain# is also helpful in studying characteristics of train configuration using a combination of locomotives (Diesel-Electric/Electric) and rolling stock (Passenger/Freight) with ease in almost no time.

Commenting on the Runtrain# simulation software, Prof SK Saha, Mechanical Engineering Dept, IIT Delhi said, “There is a paradigm shift in railway operations. Over recent years, demand for passenger and freight transport has increased significantly. As a result, Indian Railways is consistently working to increase operating speeds of trains as well as advanced traffic management to meet societal demands. In this time, a simulation tool like Runtrain# will be a valuable tool to efficiently plan and schedule trains. Indigenous software for railway applications will also provide complete customization and flexibility to users. The collaboration has provided valuable insight to our students as well as engineers at RDSO.”

