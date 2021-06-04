IIT-Delhi Researchers Develop Electricity Generator which Releases Zero Emissions

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have created a gree generator that produced electricity without releasing any carbon emissions.

The electricity generators available in the market are fuelled by diesel and emits carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, smoke, particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen (NOx), and carbon dioxide emissions resulting in a contribution to air pollution. To tackle this, researchers at the Engines and Unconventional Fuels Laboratory, IIT Delhi developed a new technology and built “Hydrogen fuelled Spark-Ignition Engine Generator”

The new engine developed hydrogen in internal combustion engines for zero-emission with higher thermal efficiency claims the institute. The generator has been developed collaboratively by researchers at IIT-Delhi, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), and the Indian Oil R&D Centre. A dedicated lubricating oil for the engine was also developed by the IOCL, the IIT informed.

The project was mainly funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, and supplementary funded by KOEL and IOCL R&D Centre.

IIT Delhi and KOEL have jointly filed a patent application for the technology. “As Hydrogen does not contain carbon, the hydrogen-fuelled engine does not emit any carbonaceous emissions. The emission ‘oxides of nitrogen’ can be controlled to ultra-low level using the appropriate technologies”, said Dr. K. A. Subramanian, Principal Investigator of the project and professor at the Centre for Energy Studies, IIT Delhi.

Hydrogen is available as a tangible product from industries including chloro-Alkali, ammonia, and refineries. Hydrogen can also be produced from the splitting of water using electrolyzers coupled with renewable energy sources (solar, wind, biomass, etc.). The surplus electricity can be converted into hydrogen using the electrolyzer and then, the electricity can be produced using this engine whenever needed such as meeting peak load demand, no short-term grid power available, emergency, etc.

The hydrogen fuel at up to 4 bar from the gaseous cylinder (150 bar / 350 bar / 700 bar) or the pipeline stored at low pressure (10 bar and above) in the industries will be injected into the intake manifold of the engine.

The technology will be useful to the industries (chloro-Alkali, Ammonia, etc.), those are producing hydrogen as tangible or main products, to generate electrical power to meet their inhouse-power requirement in the industry”.

The developed hydrogen engine can also be used in decentralized power generation for industries, buildings, etc. Thus, the green power with hydrogen can be generated using the multi-cylinder spark-ignition engine generator with the developed technology for strengthening the sustainable energy and environment.”

Dr. Subramanian added, “If hydrogen infrastructure can be developed and made available in the future, diesel generators can be replaced with hydrogen generators for electrical power generation. It will help to control air pollution, especially in urban areas.”

