IIT Delhi Scientists to Help School Kids Learn About Climate Change, Civilization Changes in 8th SciTech Spins Lecture

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to host the eight SciTech Spins lectures for school students, in its ongoing lecture series. The new SciTech Spins lecture is titled ‘Learning from the Past – Climate and Civilization Changes’, which will be hosted on April 23, 2022.

The Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate, and it is unknown how various climate processes such as monsoon rainfall will change in response to this warming. In the past, Earth has witnessed warmer and colder periods than present. Past history of Earth’s climate can help us better understand the future changes in climate processes in projected warming. In a bid to impart this knowledge among the students the IIT Delhi is hosting this lecture on Climate change and its effects.

Read|IIT Delhi Ties up with POSOCO to Conduct Research on India Power Sector

“In this lecture, I will talk about how to reconstruct past climate using chemistry of natural materials like lake and ocean sediments, which store information of past rainfall and temperature variability,” said Prof Yama Dixit, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi.

As per the notification issued by IIT Delhi, the lecture will address questions like ‘Rainfall and elemental isotopes: How are they related? Would you believe that the Thar desert in Northwest India was once a densely populated region? How can the ocean bed be used as an archive of past climate changes? How are the ‘natural climate experiments’ recorded in lakes and oceans? Could climate change have caused ancient civilizations to collapse? How close are we to a climate catastrophe on this warming Earth? and so on.

The talk will be live-streamed on the IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel.

Read|From IIT Delhi to NIT Calicut, PG Admissions Open at Top Engineering Colleges

The SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative by IIT Delhi for the school students, especially from classes 9th to 12th. The Institute gives e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture. Further, these students will also be invited to ‘Open House’, an annual intellectual fest organized by IIT Delhi, which provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of science and technology.

Schools may reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in) to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.