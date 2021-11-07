IIT Delhi Sets up 3 Labs for Research in E-vehicles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has recently inaugurated the Battery Research, Charging Infrastructure, and Automotive Health Monitoring (AHM) laboratories at its Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART).

CART was established at IIT Delhi in May 2019 to focus on electric vehicle technologies and conduct research and development in the areas of battery-operated electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, storage, and alternate energy sources, autonomous and connected vehicles.

Also read| IITs Offer Fee-waivers, Financial Support for Engineering Aspirants

The Battery Research laboratory at CART is equipped with advanced equipment for battery testing at the cell, module, and pack levels. Apart from the batteries, testing on Battery Management System (BMS) in master-slave configuration is carried out to check any faulty cell condition, by integrating cloud BMS and Digital Twin.

The AHM laboratory features equipment for condition monitoring and automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) testing. The lab team uses different diagnostic techniques such as vibration analysis, current monitoring, noise monitoring, infrared thermography, acoustic emission, etc for fault detection using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Read| IIT-Delhi, AIIMS Set up Centre for Advanced Research & Excellence in Disability & Assistive Technology

The Charging Infrastructure laboratory is equipped with Battery Test System, Regenerative AC Emulator, and the Charging Discovery System (CDS). Prof BK Panigrahi, Head, CART explains, “The CDS is used as a universal charging infrastructure, which enables to test Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). The comprehensive charging infrastructure laboratory provides extensive testing capability of entire charging functions of electric vehicles and chargers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “CART at IIT Delhi has collaborated with various automotive industries in the country and working to solve technological challenges faced by them. These laboratories will take the ongoing research work at CART to a new level and many cutting-edge technologies will reach the industry from here.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.