IIT Delhi Sets up Centre of Excellence on Quantum Technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established a ‘Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Quantum Technologies’ to conduct research activities in the related field. It will bring synergy and coherence in the activities being carried out at IIT Delhi and support the principal investigators to pitch in for more significant projects from the DST and other funding agencies, claims the institute.

The centre will focus on select thrust areas, such as quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing, and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

“In the past 100 years or so, quantum physics has impacted society in an unprecedented way. By exploiting the characteristics of quantum physics in light and materials, researchers invented both the laser and the transistor. Such inventions form the basis of information technology as a whole – computers, the internet, and much more besides – which to a large extent has shaped our society today," says Prof Rajendra Singh, Head, School of Interdisciplinary Research (SIRe) and lead PI, CoE on Quantum Technologies, IIT Delhi.

He adds, “It was the first quantum revolution. The second quantum revolution is now round the corner, benefitting enormously from the advancements in our ability to detect and manipulate single quantum objects such as photons and atoms.”

Along with the design and development of new quantum materials that would be undertaken through the centre, research activities related to a quantum processor and cryogenic controller, modeling and technology development of semiconducting qubits like CMOS and 2D materials, quantum sensing and metrology, quantum biophotonics, development of single-photon detectors and sources based on semiconductors (2D materials, III-V), superconductors, etc would also be carried out.

